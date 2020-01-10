10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• How’d Active Funds Do in 2019? So-So (Morningstar) see also Nothing To Fear But Nothing To Fear (Yardeni)

• The forces behind Boeing’s long descent: A shareholder-first culture fueled the 737 Max crisis. (Fortune)

• Bain’s 2019 Global Private Equity Report (Bain) see also Annual US PE Breakdown (Pitchbook)

• A partial and defective US-China trade truce (Financial Times)

• The Remote Work Report: Will the office be obsolete by 2030? Knowledge workers think so. (Zapier)

• Publishers invade TikTok to court Gen Z (CNN) see also How TikTok Is Killing the Radio Songwriter (New York Times)

• What interest rates dating back to 1311 tell us about today’s global economy (Quartz)

• No Free Lunch, but almost: what DoorDash actually pays, after expenses, and what’s happening with tips (#PayUp) see also How Jean-Georges Vongerichten Went From ‘No Good’ Kid to 4-Star Chef (New York Times)

• “No cellphones. No talking. No escape.” Senators to be quiet, unplugged for Trump trial (AP)

• Bioplastics continue to blossom—are they really better for the environment? (Ars Technica)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Safa Bahcall, member of President Obama’s council of science advisors, and author of the book, “Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries.

Fun With Charts: A decade of Apple growth



Source: Six Colors