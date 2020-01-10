10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• 10 Rules To Being A Sellside Economist (TS Lombard)

• Monopoly Power and the Malfunctioning American Economy (Institutional Investor)

• How a herd of cows trampled on human stockpickers (Financial Times)

• These Billionaires Made Their Fortunes by Trying to Stop Climate Change (Bloomberg)

• Does the F.B.I. Need Apple to Hack Into iPhones? (New York Times) see also Apple dropped plan for encrypting backups after FBI complained (Reuters)

• How To Invest In Startups (Sam Altman)

• Single-Family Zoning Is Weird: All over the world, people live in standalone houses. Only in the U.S. are those homes so stringently separated from other types of housing. (Bloomberg)

• Gun Violence Isn’t a Problem — it’s actually 5 Problems, with Different Solutions (BoingBoing)

• Bring up the bodies: the retired couple who find drowning victims (The Guardian)

• ‘Homeland’ Declassified: Battles, Backlash, CIA Meetings and a Secret Call With Edward Snowden (Hollywood Reporter)

What are you reading? Tell me here with #Reads.

A look at the largest company by market cap over time



Source: Financial Times

