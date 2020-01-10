1948 Talbot Lago T26 Record Cabriolet d’Usine

Automobiles Talbot is based in Suresnes, Hauts de Seine, outside Paris. After WW2, the resumed the manufacture of “pleasure” cars, large luxurious passenger cars, and became famous for racing successes.

This 2 door cabriolet is powered by a 6-cylinder 4482 cc engine generating 170 horsepower, sending the car to 105 top speed.

Talbot Lago made some of the most beautiful cars of their day. See, e.g., 1954 T26, or 1948 T26 Cabrio, and perhaps the most beautiful car eve made, the 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS ‘Goutte d’Eau’ Coupé.

The French made Talbot Lago cars that were gorgeous and fast. Sensual lines, proportions that are lovely from any angle, with a sophistication not found on their competitors cars, these were powerful automobile for the driver who could appreciate both beauty and the beast.

These have become highly sough after by collectors for their rarity and beauty. The T150C SS Teardrop Coupe, Talbot’s grandest car, has sold for $3 – 5 million. This particular car, listed for sale after a full renovation, is posted at $276,639.



Source: Classic Driver