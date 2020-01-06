BBRG: A Bad Bear Stearns Trade Can Teach Investors a Lot

A Bad Bear Stearns Trade Can Teach Investors a Lot

It doesn’t have to take a decade to learn some valuable lessons.

Bloomberg, January 6, 2020

What do you do when a trade goes awry?

That was the subtext of a Wall Street Journal column on Christmas Day, “Eleven Years in the Making: Breaking Even on JPMorgan’s Purchase of Bear Stearns.”

“It only took 4,209 days, but I am finally even!!!” So declared Stephen Bearce, now a broker at Wells Fargo. Why did Bearce buy stock in Bear Stearns? It was a speculation on the chance the investment bank would be taken over at a premium, making him a quick buck.

On a hunch there might be other more useful insights for investors, I reached out to some of the savviest traders and portfolio managers I know. Some of their takeaways:

Avoid Rationalizing Errors

Beware of the Sunk Cost Fallacy

Skip the Mental Accounting

Consider Opportunity Costs

Listen to What the Market Is Telling You

Always Have an Exit Strategy

Own Your Errors

What follows are the details of their suggestions . . .

~~~

I originally published this at Bloomberg, January 6, 2020. All of my Bloomberg columns can be found here and here.