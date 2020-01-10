Succinct Summations of Week’s Events 1.10.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 10th, 2020
Positives:
1. US eliminates Iranian General behind numerous terrorist attacks;
2. Unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.5%.
3. Home mortgage apps rose 5.0% w/o/w, above previous decrease.
4. ADP private payrolls at 202k, above the expectations.
5. Jobless claims fell from 223k to 214k w/o/w, below expectations;
6. ISM Non-Mfg index came in at 55.0 for December, above expectations.
Negatives:
1. POTUS plays into Iranian hardliners hands in impulsive, strategy-free attack.
2. Non-farm payrolls rose 145k m/o/m, below expectations.
3. Same store sales rose 6.1 w/o/w, decelerating from previous month.
4. Consumer credit = $12.5B for November, below expectations.
5. Factory orders fell 0.7% m/o/m, below the previous increase.
6. Wholesale trade fell 0.1% m/o/m, below the previous increase.
