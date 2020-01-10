Succinct Summations of Week’s Events 1.10.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 10th, 2020

Positives:

1. US eliminates Iranian General behind numerous terrorist attacks;

2. Unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.5%.

3. Home mortgage apps rose 5.0% w/o/w, above previous decrease.

4. ADP private payrolls at 202k, above the expectations.

5. Jobless claims fell from 223k to 214k w/o/w, below expectations;

6. ISM Non-Mfg index came in at 55.0 for December, above expectations.