10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• How tech companies are scrambling to deal with coronavirus hoaxes (Vox)

• The Verdict Is In: Farm Bankruptcies Up in 2019 (Farm Bureau)

• Yellen: What’s (Not) Up With Inflation? (Brookings)

• An Ode to Luck: Revisiting my Tesla Valuation (Aswath Damodaran)

• Boomers have socialism. Why not Millennials? (The Atlantic)

• Grubhub’s new growth hack is listing restaurants that didn’t agree to be listed (The Verge)

• How Much Are We Paying for Our Subscription Services? A Lot (New York Times)

• The New Trophies of Domesticity: For many young Americans, stability and sophistication look like a KitchenAid mixer. (The Atlantic)

• Amy Klobuchar was kicked out of the hospital 24 hours after giving birth. Her outrage fueled her political rise. (Washington Post)

• CollegeHumor Helped Shape Online Comedy. What Went Wrong? (Wired)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Davis, Chairman and CEO of Davis Selected Advisors, which has over $25 billion under management. Davis is also on the board of directors of Coca Cola, and is Vice Chairman of the American Museum of Natural History.

Here’s the price to be paid for listening to ‘Armageddonist’ predictions



Source: Marketwatch

