10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• How Will Coronavirus Affect Your Portfolio? (Of Dollars And Data)

• Who’s the Culprit for Why American Wage Growth Is Going Nowhere? (Chief Investment Officer)

• Hedge Funds Have (Almost) Never Delivered on Their Promises. Why Are Investors Bailing Now? (Institutional Investor)

• Zweig: Bond Funds Are Hotter Than Tesla (Wall Street Journal)

• Elon Musk’s New Nemesis: Rivian Founder R.J. Scaringe Has A $3 Billion War Chest And Tesla In His Headlights (Forbes)

• Why it only costs $10k to ‘own’ a Chick-fil-A franchise: The chicken chain is known for having the lowest entry cost of any major fast-food franchise — but there’s a catch. (The Hustle)

• Family Builds $3.8 Billion Fortune, One Pint of Blood at a Time (Bloomberg)

• It’s Kochs vs. Mercers in the Right’s Big Tech Brawl (Businessweek)

• Thy Neighbor’s Solar Panels: When our peers take actions to preserve the planet, we’re more likely to follow suit. How the human instinct to conform could help us address the climate crisis. (The Atlantic)

• A photographer goes behind the scenes at the Westminster Dog Show (Washington Post)