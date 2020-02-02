Galloway on Antitrust + the Future of Amazon

Scott Galloway on Antitrust, election interference, the future of Amazon and more

Click to watch video.



Source: Digital Content Next

Prof Scott Galloway discusses the government’s largely ineffectual efforts to rein in the power of big tech as well as to penalize them for their negligence, privacy breaches, role in the spread of misinformation and election interference. Galloway’s prescience in predicting the location of Amazon’s HQ2 is discussed, and he makes some new predictions about shifts in Amazon’s business model.