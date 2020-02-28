10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train beach reads:

• 12 Things That Won’t Help You During a Market Correction. (Wealth of Common Sense)

• How Stock Markets Bottom (Irrelevant Investor)

• Why active bond investors can beat the index when active equity investors can’t (Economist)

• Amazon is opening a supermarket with no cashiers. Is Whole Foods next? (Vox)

• Avoiding an Irrational Response to Irrational Markets (Servo)

• Printing’s Not Dead: The $35 Billion Fight Over Ink Cartridges (Businessweek)

• Few Americans are confident in tech companies to prevent misuse of their platforms in the 2020 election (Pew Research)

• The Secret to Enjoying Nature Is … Your Phone (Wired)

• Maria Sharapova Wants to Be Clear: She Is Retiring From Tennis, Not Quitting (New York Times)

• What makes a face punchable? Experts weigh in (Mic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Danielle DiMartino Booth, founder of Quill Intelligence, a research and analytics firm, and author of Fed Up: An Insider’s Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America.

We Just Witnessed The Fastest Stock Market Correction on Record.



Source: Bloomberg

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.