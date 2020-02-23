10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning policy reads:

• Deutsche Bank’s Perilous Pursuit of Profit: From Nazi collaboration to money laundering, a new book chronicles the German bank’s “trail of destruction.” (New Republic)

• The Cost of Thriving (American Affairs)

• Build Build Build Build Build Build Build Build Build Build Build Build Build Build: When California’s housing crisis slammed into a wealthy suburb, one public servant became a convert to a radically simple doctrine. (Upshot)

• The Green Miles: Kentucky was devastated for decades by mountaintop removal. Now scientists have figured out a way to undo the damage — one tree at a time. (Washington Post)

• Groundbreakers 2020: 50 Women Changing the World (Worth)

• My Journey Through Tijuana for the Best Surgery $2,000 Can Buy (Medium) see also The Great Affordability Crisis Breaking America (The Atlantic)

• The Health System We’d Have if Economists Ran Things (Upshot)

• Trickle-Downers Created the Homelessness Crisis. Now They Want You to Believe They Can ‘Solve’ It. (The Nation)

• The Heartland Lobby: The American Heartland Institute is supporting climate change deniers in Germany with the goal of undermining climate protection measures. (Correctiv)

• The 5 Lessons from 2016 Democrats Need to Understand If They Want to Stop Bernie (The Bulwark) See also Bernie Sanders Is George McGovern: The similarities between 2020 and 1972 are too astonishing to ignore. (The Atlantic)