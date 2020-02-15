10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Roast coffee, grab a seat by the window, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The people’s economist: Paul Samuelson’s mathematical brilliance changed economics, but it was his popular touch that made him a household name (Aeon)

• Costco Capitalism (BryanLehrer)

• Meet Rebekah Neumann: Insiders describe the spiritual, strategic mastermind who was the driving force behind WeWork and her husband, Adam Neumann (Business Insider)

• Technology is poised to upend America’s property market: At long last, the world’s biggest asset market will be shaken up (Economist)

• A Sexist Joke Cost Ken Fisher $4 Billion in Assets. He Still Runs $121 Billion (Businessweek)

• Investing Is More Luck Than Talent: The surprising message of the statistics of wealth distribution. (Nautilus)

• The New Midlife Crisis for Women: Why (and How) It’s Hitting Gen X Women (Oprah)

• The Mother of All Cognitive Illusions (Behavioral Scientist)

• ‘The intelligence coup of the century: For decades, the CIA read the encrypted communications of allies and adversaries. (Washington Post)

• How Google Got Its Employees to Eat Their Vegetables: The tech giant is engineering a way to encourage its employees to eat healthier — and it might just help the rest of the country (Medium)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Nobel Prize-winning economist, Paul Krugman, whose most recent book is Arguing with Zombies: Economics, Politics, and the Fight for a Better Future.

The Best Way to Change Your Job Is to Focus on Your Personality



Source: Businessweek

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.