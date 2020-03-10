10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• 3 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Bonds (Of Dollars And Data)

• The Medallion Fund, Skepticism, and a Failure to Comprehend (Institutional Investor)

• The Lure of the Family Office: What recruiters are seeing when it comes to poaching, attracting, and hiring top talent. (CIO)

• What will get people to save more for retirement? Letting them ‘opt out’ (Fortune)

• The Dairy Farm of Your Imagination Is Disappearing: Falling prices and factory-farm competition are taking out family farms by the thousands. (Businessweek) see also Farmers Fight John Deere Over Who Gets to Fix an $800,000 Tractor (Businessweek)

• These 10 must-listen podcasts can help you master investing, from day-trading to real estate (Business Insider)

• Death, Taxes, and Three Other Inevitable Things (Collaborative Fund)

• Sanders is too old. So is Biden. Trump too. Why Do Such Elderly People Run America? (The Atlantic)

• Who is getting sick? A look at coronavirus risk by age, gender, and more (Stat) see also Scientists were close to a coronavirus vaccine years ago. Then the money dried up. (NBC News)

• Inside the Athletic: the start-up that has changed journalism forever (GQ)