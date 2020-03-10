10 Friday AM Reads

My Friday the 13th morning train working from home reads:

• Needed: A finance agency to handle the financial meltdown from the coronavirus (Boston Globe)

• Something Weird Is Happening on Wall Street, and Not Just the Stock Sell-Off (Upshot)

• A Chatty Auction Site Is Taking the Classic Car World by Storm (New York Times)

• Zero Trust Information (Stratechery)

• Cancel Your Trip Due to Coronavirus? Airbnb Refuses Scores of Refunds (Bloomberg)

• Flu Comes Back Every Year. Will Coronavirus? (Fivethirtyeight)

• Inside Cash App Friday, the Weekly Phenomenon Where People Ask for Money on Twitter (and Get it) (Money)

• Dressing for the Surveillance Age: As cities become ever more packed with cameras that always see, public anonymity could disappear. Can stealth streetwear evade electronic eyes? (New Yorker)

• The right-wing media’s contempt for truth has never been more dangerous (Washington Post) see also 7 Tips for Spotting “Fake” Financial News (Advance Capital Management)

• Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct tanked his career. Now he’s selling out theaters. (Washington Post)