10 Friday AM Reads

My Friday the 13th morning
train working from home reads:
• Needed: A finance agency to handle the financial meltdown from the coronavirus (Boston Globe)
• Something Weird Is Happening on Wall Street, and Not Just the Stock Sell-Off (Upshot)
• A Chatty Auction Site Is Taking the Classic Car World by Storm (New York Times)
• Zero Trust Information (Stratechery)
• Cancel Your Trip Due to Coronavirus? Airbnb Refuses Scores of Refunds (Bloomberg)
• Flu Comes Back Every Year. Will Coronavirus? (Fivethirtyeight)
• Inside Cash App Friday, the Weekly Phenomenon Where People Ask for Money on Twitter (and Get it) (Money)
• Dressing for the Surveillance Age: As cities become ever more packed with cameras that always see, public anonymity could disappear. Can stealth streetwear evade electronic eyes? (New Yorker)
• The right-wing media’s contempt for truth has never been more dangerous (Washington Post) see also 7 Tips for Spotting “Fake” Financial News (Advance Capital Management)
• Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct tanked his career. Now he’s selling out theaters. (Washington Post)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Cristiano Amon, president of mobile semiconductor giant Qualcomm. An engineer by training, Amon oversees all of Qualcomm’s semiconductor business, and serves on the firm’s executive committee.
