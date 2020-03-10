10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week, mostly CoronaVirus-free, morning
train reads:
• The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly in the Two-Trillion-Dollar Stimulus (New Yorker)
• Taleb: Corporate Socialism: The Government is Bailing Out Investors & Managers, Not You (Medium)
• Stocks Rout Poses a $30 Trillion Ethical Test (Bloomberg)
• Most Favored Investments of Family Offices (CIO)
• The ‘Blurred Lines’ Case Scared Songwriters. But Its Time May Be Up. (New York Times)
• States are confronting enormous budget shortages, the sleeper issue of the economic crisis (Washington Post)
• Please, Let’s Stop the Epidemic of Armchair Epidemiology (Slate) see also An Interview With Snopes.com About “overwhelming misinformation” (Slate)
• The Bee Is Declared The Most Important Living Being On The Planet (Physics and Astronomy Zone)
• How to Get More Sleep Tonight: Sleep has never been more important. Here are our most concrete recommendations for getting some (New York Times) see also How to Eat if You Want Better Sleep (Wall Street Journal)
• Does Bill Belichick Have Something To Prove Without Tom Brady? (FiveThirtyEight)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ben Cohen, who is the Wall Street Journal’s NBA reporter. His new book is The Hot Hand: The Mystery and Science of Streaks was just released.
It was the worst week for the economy in decades.
Source: Washington Post
