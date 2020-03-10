10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:
• Stop Touching Your Face! (New York Times)
• The Stay Rich Portfolio (Meb Faber)
• How Top Executives Deal With the Things They Can’t Control (Institutional Investor)
• Emergency Preparedness Plan (Reformed Broker) see also How to Work From Home Without Losing Your Mind (Wired)
• Yes, Bonds Could Still Rally, Even With Yields Below 1% (Barron’s)
• Coronavirus: The Black Swan of 2020 (Sequoia) see also How Bad Is the Coronavirus? Let’s Run the Numbers (Bloomberg)
• Wealthy Millennial Home Buyers Are Trading Sleepy Suburbs for Smaller Houses and Shorter Commutes (Wall Street Journal)
• How Working-Class Life Is Killing Americans, in Charts (New York Times)
• Why Amazon can’t stop coronavirus price gougers (Vox)
• Scientists Found a Caterpillar That Eats Plastic. Could It Help Solve our Plastic Crisis? (Discover)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jan van Eyck, CEO of Van Eck Associates, which manages about $49 billion dollars in ETFs and funds.
Warning of nationwide coronavirus clusters
Source: The Australian
