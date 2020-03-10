10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• One Doctor’s Life on the Coronavirus Front Lines. ‘If We Fail, What Happens to You All?’ (Wall Street Journal)
• Questions Every Investor Needs To Ask Themselves Right Now (A Wealth of Common Sense) see also 21 Investor Mistakes During a Stock Market Downturn (Maven Adviser)
• How Stocks Perform After the Fed Cuts Rates (Of Dollars And Data)
• Jack Dorsey’s moment of reckoning (Financial Times)
• Crooked Banker Tapped Professionals to Manage Web of Dirty Money (Bloomberg)
• Inside the 2020 campaign messaging war that’s pelting our phones with texts (Fast Company)
• Can YouTube Quiet Its Conspiracy Theorists? (New York Times)
• Scientists Reveal the Number of Times You’re Actually Conscious Each Minute (Inverse)
• Coronavirus Might Make Americans Miss Big Government (Bloomberg) see also We Are Ignoring One Obvious Way to Fight the Coronavirus: Paid sick leave could slow the spread of the disease and its impact on the economy. (New York Times)
• My brilliant friend: Exploring the joyousness of dogs (Times Literary Supplement)
