10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning
train home reads:
• This Is Not the Apocalypse You Were Looking For: Pop culture has been inundated with catastrophe porn for decades. None of it has prepared us for our new reality. (Wired) see also They Were Opposed To Government Surveillance. Then The Coronavirus Pandemic Began. (Buzzfeed)
• After the pandemic: How the coronavirus will change our lives forever — from music to politics to medicine (Washington Post)
• The 60/40 Investment Portfolio Should Expand Its Borders (Bloomberg) see also How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bear Market (Wall Street Journal)
• A Global Conundrum: How to Pause the Economy and Avoid Ruin (Wall Street Journal)
• Red April: What happens on the first of the month when residents, restaurants, and retail stores don’t pay rent? (Slate) see also Nobody Knows What Will Happen When the Rent Comes Due on April 1 (Bloomberg)
• Coronavirus: A team from MIT is producing an open-source, low-cost ventilator design (World Economic Forum)
• The Internet Is Breaking a Little From the Coronavirus (Slate) see also Stream This! (The Big Picture)
• Inside a Brooklyn hospital that is overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients and deaths (CNN)
• ‘Stop Price Gouging,’ 33 Attorneys General Tell Amazon, Walmart, Others (NPR) see also Walmart Was Almost Charged Criminally Over Opioids. Trump Appointees Killed the Indictment. (ProPublica)
• This Is The Most Fun Way To Make Your Life Awesome (Pandemic Edition) (Barking Up The Wrong Tree)
The St. Louis Fed’s Financial Stress Index, Version 2.0
Source: FRED Blog