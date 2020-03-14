MiB: Cristiano Amon, President of Qualcomm

This week, I sit down with Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm, who oversees all activities related to the company’s semiconductor business and now 5G. He joined Qualcomm in 1995 as an engineer, eventually rising through the ranks to senior management.

He is in charge of the QCT roadmap, which lays out the future plan of the next 3 generations of mobile semiconductors. The company simultaneously is working on multiple generations of chipsets for phones, tablets and other products. We discussed the transition from engineer to a manager, as they use somewhat different skill sets.

Amon also explained why 5G is going to be a big deal for not only mobile phone calls, but data and mobile computing. He believes it is the most significant advance since we moved to digital from analog mobile calling.

A transcript of our conversation will be available here.

