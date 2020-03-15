10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning policy reads:

• How Fox News misled viewers about the coronavirus (CNN) see also America’s Fox News Problem (The Big Picture)

• Don’t forget: disasters and crises bring out the best in people. (The Correspondent)

• I ran the White House pandemic office. Trump closed it. (Washington Post)

• The Robber Bank: Can America ever rid itself of Wells Fargo? (Slate)

• OK, millennial: boomers are the greatest generation in history [Hahaha, try the worst generation] (Newsweek)

• Trump’s Company Paid Bribes to Reduce Property Taxes, Assessors Say (ProPublica)

• Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates are stepping in on the coronavirus where the government has failed (Vox)

• How a Dating App Helped a Generation of Chinese Come Out of the Closet (New York Times)

• The doubt of a ‘Bernie Bro’: A hard-charging Sanders supporter questions whether his tactics help or hurt (Washington Post)

• A President Unequal to the Coronavirus Moment (New Yorker) see also U.S. Virus Response Marred by Overconfidence and Delays (Businessweek) see also Coronavirus is the Trump catastrophe we’ve been terrified of (Vox)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Cristiano Amon, president of mobile semiconductor giant Qualcomm. An engineer by training, Amon oversees all of Qualcomm’s semiconductor business, and serves on the firm’s executive committee.

US is tracking the trail of Italy



Source: @Laurie_Garrett

