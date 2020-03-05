Tech Drives U.S. Equities Ahead of Global Markets



Source: Chief Investment Officer

This is impressive:

Despite last week’s stock wipe-out, the heavyweight US exchanges continue to lord it over all the world’s major bourses. Thanks to America’s heft as the world’s largest economy and the prominence of its monster tech firms, the nation’s stocks have outperformed the rest of planet’s.

“US companies just dominate the global scene,” said Doug Foreman, chief investment officer of Kayne Anderson Rudnick. Their earnings are up three- or fourfold following the recession, he added, while Europe’s “have gone nowhere since 2008.” Ditto Japan. Emerging markets have had their moments of superior stock gains, like in the century’s first decade, yet these always have faded.

–CIO