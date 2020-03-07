10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Alto Grande coffee, grab a seat by the garden, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The Great Wall Street Housing Grab: Hundreds of thousands of single-family homes are now in the hands of giant companies — squeezing renters for revenue and putting the American dream even further out of reach. (New York Times)

• Walmart is quietly working on an Amazon Prime competitor called Walmart+ (Vox)

• Rebekah Neumann’s Search For Enlightenment Fueled WeWork’s Collapse (Bustle)

• Psychedelic drugs may transform mental health care. And big business is ready to profit from the revolution. (Fortune)

• The American restaurant is on life support (The Counter) see also Starbucks: A reconsideration. 50th birthday and 32,000th store, what does Starbucks mean anymore? (Vox)

• How to Change Anyone’s Mind: People instinctively resist being forced to do things differently. Instead of pushing, try removing the barriers that stand in their way. (Wall Street Journal)

• No Ghost in the Machine: Artificial intelligence isn’t as intelligent as you think (American Scholar)

• Waiting for the End of the World: Apocalypse camp at the dawn of the Great Extinction (Harper’s Magazine)

• As Evangelical Teenagers, My Friends and I Were Inseparable. How Did We All Drift So Far Apart? (Slate)

• The President Is Winning His War on American Institutions: How Trump is destroying the civil service and bending the government to his will (The Atlantic)

US rates pricing in a global recession



Source: Torsten Sløk, Deutsche Bank Securities

