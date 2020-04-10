10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning
train WFH reads:
• In Race for Small-Business Loans, Winning Hinged on Where Firms Bank (Wall Street Journal) compare & contrast China’s credit push struggles as banks weigh risks of lending to cash-strapped small businesses (South China Morning Post)
• BLS: How many workers are employed in sectors directly affected by COVID-19 shutdowns? Where do they work? How much do they earn? (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)
• For The Rich, A Dilemma: Quarantine With Staff, or Do Their Own Chores (Wall Street Journal) see also ‘Turn Around, Go Back’: Summer Islands Don’t Want Coronavirus, or You (New York Times)
• Silicon Valley’s favorite charity is asking its donors to give away hundreds of millions of dollars. Right now. (Vox)
• Shoes to Masks: Corporate Innovation Flourishes in Coronavirus Fight (Wall Street Journal) see also American-Style Capitalism is a Joint Venture (The Big Picture)
• One Legacy of Pandemic: A Return to Activist Government (Businessweek)
• Smithfield Foods in South Dakota is now largest coronavirus hot spot in US (Detroit Free Press) see also South Dakota Governor Opposed Stay-Home Order, Now Sees Surge In Coronavirus Cases (International Business Times)
• How Responsible Is The Media for Misinformation? (FiveThirtyEight)
• Poll: Most Americans reject anti-lockdown protests (Yahoo) see also Conservative activist family behind ‘grassroots’ anti-quarantine Facebook events (NBC News)
• #BlackAF wants to know if you’re ready for a black Larry David (NBC News)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with James Montier, member of GMO’s Asset allocation team and author of numerous investing books, including The Little Book of Behavioral Investing: How not to be your own worst enemy.
March Retail Sales Suffer
Source: Philadelphia Inquirer
