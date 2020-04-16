BBRG: How to Fill the Hole in Your Retirement Plan

How to Fill the Hole in Your Retirement Plan

It’s not impossible, but it does require a level head and planning.

Bloomberg, April 16, 2020

You have been diligently working, saving and investing for retirement. You put in 40 or even 60 hours a week for almost 50 years. At long last, you get to kick back, play bridge, golf, fish, whatever pastimes you enjoy. You no longer have to trudge to the office or answer to the boss.

Then the pandemic hit: The economy starts tanking, a plunging stock market wipes out as much as a third of the value of your stock holdings and bond yields disappear. Now what?

The good news is you have options. Start with these five things and your odds go up for a secure retirement:

No. 1. Develop situational awareness No. 2. Have a “decumulation” strategy No. 3. Understand risks of fixed income : No. 4. Reduce risk, cost and concentration in equities No. 5. Pivot from saving to spending

The full details are here.

~~~

I originally published this at Bloomberg, April 16, 2020. All of my Bloomberg columns can be found here and here.