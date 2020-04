Source: Jim Bianco via Irrelevant Investor

I find this chart fascinating:

The five largest stocks in the S&P 500, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook, collectively represent a piece of the pie that is larger than any other five stocks since the late 1970s

While the rest of the market tumbles, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple have retained their trillion dollar status. Microsoft alone represents ~5.5% of the index, higher than its peak weighting during the dotcom bubble.