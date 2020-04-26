10 Sunday Reads

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:

How to Stay Safe:

• The Coronavirus in America: The Year Ahead (New York Times)

• The social etiquette of social distancing: How to say ‘back off,’ politely (LATimes)

• Coronavirus scammers are flooding social media with fake cures and tests (Vox)

• Tools to Help You Keep Your Distance as More People Go Outside (Wall Street Journal)

• In Pursuit of PPE (NEJM)

• How to hold a quarantine family meeting? (NYT)

• Grocery Upstarts Race to Exploit Food Delivery Overload (Bloomberg)

Aid and assistance:

• F.A.Q. on Stimulus Checks, Unemployment and the Coronavirus Plan (New York Times)

• How small businesses can get money from the stimulus package (Vox)

• Getting unemployment has been a nightmare for millions of people across the country (Vox)

• Who Owes You a Refund? Should You Even Ask? (New York Times)

• Get Ready NOW: New Small Business Relief Is Coming (Forbes)

Staying Healthy:

• America’s food supply chain moves backward with the coronavirus (Axios)

• Nearly 1 in 10 nursing homes nationwide report coronavirus cases (Washington Post)

• A New Doctor Faces the Coronavirus in Queens (New Yorker)

• Apple and Google Have a Trustworthy Pandemic Solution The contact-tracing technology offered by Silicon Valley seems less troubling than the centralized digital efforts of some (Bloomberg)

Staying Sane WFH:

• Is the Virus on My Clothes? My Shoes? My Hair? My Newspaper? (New York Times)

• Want to know how to look good on camera for all those Zoom and FaceTime calls, according to Tom Ford (NYT)

• Are People Who Live in Dog-Friendly Buildings Happier? (New York Times)

• ‘I Like It, Actually’: Why So Many Older People Thrive in Lockdown (New York Times)

• The pandemic is giving people vivid, unusual dreams. Here’s why. (National Geographic)

Vaccine & Treatment Updates:

• Why Some People Get Sicker Than Others (The Atlantic)

• Antibody Treatments May Be the Best Hope Against the Virus Until a Vaccine (Businessweek)

• Young and middle-aged people, barely sick with covid-19, are dying from strokes (Washington Post)

• Does Covid-19 Infection Equal Immunity? (Wall Street Journal)

• The Mortuary Science Professor Who Came ‘Out of Nowhere’ to Help N.Y.C. (New York Times)

• Here’s How Covid-19 Immunity Compares to Other Diseases (Wired)

• We are not detecting the deadly pneumonia the virus causes early enough and that we could be doing more to keep patients off ventilators (NYT)

• The stock market is rising on hope for a pharma solution to coronavirus — here’s how close we are (CNBC)

• A comprehensive guide to Fox’s promotion of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine (Media Matters)

• More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug in VA virus study: A new analysis found that 11% of veterans with Covid-19 died when they received standard care — but the death rate rose to 28% when they were also given hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug touted by Trump. (AP)

• The Infection That’s Silently Killing Coronavirus Patients (New York Times)

• As virus advances, doctors rethink rush to ventilate (Reuters)

• Hospital analysis: Nearly half of COVID-19 patients are obese (SF Gate) see also The coronavirus is particularly unkind to those who are obese (Los Angeles Times)

Resolving the Crisis:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Whalen, Chairman of Whalen Global Advisors. The investment banker and former Federal Reserve fixed income supervisor is the the author of several books, most recently Ford Men: From Inspiration to Enterprise,

America Was Late to the N95 Mask Party



Source: Bloomberg

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures reads:

• ‘Sadness’ and Disbelief From a World Missing American Leadership (New York Times)

• Trump has almost nothing to lose. That’s why he wants to reopen the economy. (Washington Post)

• We Are Living in a Failed State: The coronavirus didn’t break America. It revealed what was already broken. (The Atlantic)

• U.S. sent millions of face masks to China early this year, ignoring pandemic warning signs (Washington Post)

• Trump’s Failure on Testing Makes Reopening Guesswork (Bloomberg)

• There Is A White House Blockade Stopping States From Getting Coronavirus PPE (New York Magazine)

• Americans at World Health Organization transmitted real-time information about coronavirus to Trump administration (Washington Post)

• Most rate Trump’s coronavirus response negatively and expect crowds will be unsafe until summer, Post-U. Md. poll finds (Washington Post) see also AP-NORC poll: Few Americans trust Trump’s info on pandemic (AP)

• Stop Giving Jared and Ivanka a Free Pass (The Bulwark)

• Trump, Fox News are trying to gin up a new Tea Party to distract you from their deadly failures (Philadelphia Inquirer)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Whalen, Chairman of Whalen Global Advisors. The investment banker and former Federal Reserve fixed income supervisor is the the author of several books, most recently Ford Men: From Inspiration to Enterprise,

America Was Late to the N95 Mask Party



Source: Bloomberg

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.