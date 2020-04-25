10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Peet’s Major Dickason’s coffee, grab a seat 6 feet away, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Why Do Small-Caps Keep Getting Knocked Off the Game Board? (Chief Investment Officer)

• Why your brain is not a computer (The Guardian)

• Army Ranger School Is a Laboratory of Human Endurance (Outside)

• Musicians Turn to Streaming Concerts From Home to Pay the Bills (Businessweek)

• How the Game-Changing George Foreman Grill Made History (Men’s Health)

• The day Australia burned (Wired)

• The Shadows: These days, artists of all kinds are expected to be available for public consumption. But a small and highly influential group of them has chosen to disappear from society in favor of letting their work speak for itself. (NYT Magazine)

• Natural Selection:How a new age hustler sold the sound of the world (Pitchfork)

• Esports and the Dangers of Serving at the Pleasure of a King (Matthew Ball)

• A new, critical look at Talking Heads: New reviews of five albums that chart their journey from New York art punks to a voracious, spectacular pop group. (Pitchfork)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Whalen, Chairman of Whalen Global Advisors. The investment banker and former Federal Reserve fixed income supervisor is the the author of several books, most recently Ford Men: From Inspiration to Enterprise,

Labor Markets in Key Election States Are Among Worst in U.S.



Source: Bloomberg

