10 Friday AM Read

My end of week morning train WFH reads:

• There is no anti-lockdown protest movement (Vox)

• Cold, Crowded, Deadly: How U.S. Meat Plants Became a Virus Breeding Ground (BusinessWeek)

• Esports doesn’t need a virus to overtake real sports (Financial Times Alphaville)

• Inside the Biggest Oil Meltdown in History (Institutional Investor)

• The Life-and-Death Divide Between Flushing and Corona (The City)

• Wave of U.S. Bankruptcies Builds Toward Worst Run in Many Years (Bloomberg)

• Deep Chill Cast Over U.S.-China Relations (Wall Street Journal)

• She Said Anthony Fauci Sexually Assaulted Her. Now She Says Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Paid Her to Lie. (Reason)

• Fast-food chains take a cautious approach to reopening (Restaurant Business) see also Guy Fieri has is one of the food industry’s first responder (Mashable)

• Baseball season always means my mom’s chicken. Without the games, it’s filling a void. (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jim Bianco, President and Macro Strategist at Bianco Research. Bianco was the first strategist who correctly identified how QE/ZIRP would impact equity prices.

A decade worth of job gains have been wiped out in a month



Source: Daily Shot

