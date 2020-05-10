10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train WFH reads:

• The epic battle against coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy theories (Nature)

• Howard Marks: Uncertainty II (Oaktreee)

• As WeWorks lie empty, coworking spaces face their day of reckoning (Wired)

• Deep-Value ETF Report: 21 May 2020 (Capital Spectator)

• Day Trading Has Replaced Sports Betting as America’s Pastime. It Can’t Support the Stock Market Forever. (Barron’s)

• The Coronavirus Is Exposing Wall Street’s Reckless Gamble on Bad Debt (New Yorker) see also How Private Equity Is Ruining American Health Care (Businessweek)

• Facebook Knows It’s Engineered to “Exploit the Human Brain’s Attraction to Divisiveness” (GQ)

• It’s a Tough Time to Be a Fan of Bats (Wall Street Journal)

• There is only one effective curse word that helps you resist pain and it’s f*ck (Mashable)

• The Galaxy That Grew Up Too Fast: A vast wheel of gas in the primordial cosmos is forcing astronomers to rethink how some of the universe’s largest structures may have formed. (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Rosenberg of Rosenberg Research. Rosie is best known for his calls as Chief Economist of Merrill Lynch in the 1990s and 2000s.

Companies have issued a record amount of debt to retire short-term obligations



Source: Financial Times

