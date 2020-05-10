10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• The Day Coronavirus Nearly Broke the Financial Markets (Wall Street Journal)

• How Private Equity Is Ruining American Health Care (Businessweek)

• ‘This Is The Time’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Talks Software’s Role In Covid-19 Response And Recovery (Forbes)

• Even the Pandemic Can’t Kill the Open-Plan Office (Citylab)

• Instagram wants you to go from “Like” to “Buy.” (Recode) see also Most intriguing online retail is Instagram’s Checkout (TBP)

• Rise of the quacks (Popular Information)

• Air Travel Surges by 123%! (Beware of Misleading Data Like That) (New York Times)

• The Big Failure of Small Government (Project Syndicate)

• This Hilarious Walmart Deli Employee Drives His Bosses Crazy In the Most Creative Way Possible (22 Words)

• The Best Basketball Player Alive Every Year, 2000-10 (Sports Illustrated)