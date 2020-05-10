10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• Your Home Office Is a Hacker’s Paradise. Here’s Why. (Institutional Investor)

• Super-Rich Stranded by Lockdowns Face Higher Tax Bills (Bloomberg)

• Hulbert: Skilled active investment managers now have a huge opportunity to add value (Marketwatch)

• What Would My Granddaddy Say (about alternative investment funds)? (Provoking Posts)

• The Case Against Value Investing (Batnick) responding to Is (Systematic) Value Investing Dead? (Asness)

• Bill Gates Has Regrets: Years before the Covid-19 pandemic, the billionaire tried to warn global leaders of the threat from new infectious diseases. Few listened. ‘I feel terrible.’ (Wall Street Journal)

• Twitter now labels misleading coronavirus tweets with a misleading label (Vox)

• The Gaslighting of America Has Begun: Understand your power, my friends. Business and government do. (Medium)

• Doctors keep discovering new ways the coronavirus attacks the body (Washington Post)

• The Day the Live Concert Returns: I don’t know when it will be safe to sing arm in arm at the top of our lungs. But we will do it again, because we have to. (The Atlantic)