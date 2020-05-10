10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• Lavish Parties, Greedy Pols and Panic Rooms: How the ‘Apple of Pot’ Collapsed. MedMen was the country’s hottest pot startup—until it flamed out. Its fall has exposed the gap between “green rush” hype and the realities of a troubled industry. (Politico)

• Indexing During the 2010s (Morningstar)

• Personal Finance Research #1 (Waiter’s Pad)

• Schumpeter’s virus: How “creative destruction” could save the coronavirus economy (Prospect)

• Facebook Knows It Encourages Division. Top Executives Nixed Solutions. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Case for Letting the Restaurant Industry Die (New Yorker) see also Retailing Is a Jungle That Will Keep Favoring Giants. Mom and Pop, Look Out. (Barron’s)

• How the coronavirus spreads in those everyday places we visit (Salt Lake Tribune)

• The Best Apps to Keep You on Track Staying focused is harder than ever (Businessweek)

• How Kobe Bryant Created His Own Olympic Dream Team (NYT)

• Need a Lockdown Lift? Meet the Kettlebell Guy of New York City (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jon Taffer, creator of Bar Rescue about the state of bars and restaurants under lockdown and beyond. Taffer is the author of Don’t Bullsh*t Yourself!: Crush the Excuses That Are Holding You Back.

And, be sure to check out our bonus podcast, with Michael Lewis, author of Moneyball, The Big Short, and so many others. The second season of his podcast Against the Rules, just dropped, focusing on Coaches.

How U.S. Consumers are Spending Differently During COVID-19



Source: Visual Capitalist

