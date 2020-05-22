1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing

Below you will see one of the 1,400 Gullwing coupes built between 1954 and 1957. Its listed for sale at Bring A Trailer. The current bid as of this AM is $1,350,000. It will probably go for more than that when the auction ends next Tuesday. The restoration appears flawless, and this is effectively a brand new 1956 car.

With a top speed of 163 mph, this was the fastest production car of its time.

Video







Source: Bring A Trailer