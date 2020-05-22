1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing

Below you will see one of the 1,400 Gullwing coupes built between 1954 and 1957. Its listed for sale at Bring A Trailer. The current bid as of this AM is $1,350,000. It will probably go for more than that when the auction ends next Tuesday. The restoration appears flawless, and this is effectively a brand new 1956 car.
With a top speed of 163 mph, this was the fastest production car of its time.
I saw my first 300SL Gullwing in person decades ago on the North Fork of Long Island, back when the wineries there were still a well-kept secret. It was the early-mid 1990s, and the car was valuable, but not insanely 7-figures expensive.
I recall being struck the first moment I saw it how devastatingly beautiful the car was in person. This judgement was before the 300SL was blessed by the auto collector literati (at least as far as I knew). The dashboard is spectacular, the gull wing doors when open were startling, and the lines and body proportions were just right. She is a perfect 10, simply gorgeous from every angle. I recall it was parked next to a Porsche 911, and that was the very moment I uttered aloud the blasphemy: “Damn, that 911 is one butt ugly car.” It’s an unfair comparison because anything pales next to the MB in its lines and innovative exterior.
I never recovered from that moment. To this day, the only Porsche I have ever owned was a Macan S. That Gullwing totally ruined the 911 for me…
There are several delightful comments at the listing, but my favorite is the story of someone’s my father in law, returning home from serving in the Marine Corps in the Korean War, with $6,800 in savings. In New York, he test-drives a ‘57 Porsche Speedster and a 300 SL Roadster. At $10,000, the Porsche is too expensive. He returns home to Chicago, goes to the local Mercedes Benz dealership, and the Gullwing was exactly $6,800 – and buys one. Too bad he only kept it 20 years; selling that in the lat 70s left millions on the table.
This one is not my favorite color combo — I prefer the one Paul Newman owned. (I don’t know what’s up with me and blue cars, but that seems to be my thing lately). Still, if I had a few million dollars burning a hole in my pocket . . .