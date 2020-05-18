Investors First Podcast, part II

May 18, 2020 5:30pm by

 

Check out Part 2 of the podcast I did with Investors First Podcast (Part 1 is here).

We discuss why I favor active management in fixed income over equities; how I curate which writers he follows, and skills younger people should prioritize.

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under