60 Minutes: Chairman Powell on the Coronavirus-Ravaged Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the coronavirus-ravaged economy



Source: 60 Minutes

Jerome Powell shook Washington, Wall Street and the world this past week when he warned the pandemic crisis threatens “lasting damage” to American prosperity. As chairman of the Federal Reserve, Powell is among the most powerful people in the economy. He acted swiftly in the sharpest collapse since the Great Depression, but he fears Congress’s initial $3 trillion bailout will not be enough to save a generation from low growth and stagnant incomes. We asked Chairman Powell how high unemployment will go and how long it will take to see a recovery. He spoke to us this past Wednesday, after a blunt speech that gave markets a shove.

