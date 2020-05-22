Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 5.22.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 22nd, 2020

Positives:

1. Markets seem to find more stability on improving Covid-19 treatment news

2. Index of leading economic indicators fell 4.4% m/o/m, above expected decrease of 5.9%.

3. E-Commerce retail sales rose 2.4% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 2.2%.

4. Home mortgage apps rose 6.0% w/o/w, rising again after the previous 11% increase.

5. PMI Composite stands at 36.4 for May, above the previous 27.4.

Negatives:

1. Early signs of hasty re-opening are greater a 10% increase in infection rates

2. Jobless claims fell from 2.687M to 2.438M w/o/w, above the expected 2.375k.

3. Same store sales fell 9.5% w/o/w, down from the previous decrease of 7.5%. .

4. Existing home sales fell from 5.270M to 4.330M in April.

5. Housing starts came in at 0.891M for March, below the expected 0.968M.

6. Home refinance apps fell 6.0% w/o/w, below the previous decrease of 3.0%.

