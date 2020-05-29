Talking Economics with Pete Dominick May 29, 2020 1:30pm by Barry Ritholtz We discuss the economic crisis, why people should not opine on topics they do not know anything about, and why small businesses took PPP guaranteed loans. I come on at 39:30. Spread the wealth. twitter facebook linkedin Read this next.February 1, 2016 Horace and PeteJune 28, 2016 Brexit: The Risk of Marginalization of LondonFebruary 15, 2018 Observations on the Market & Investing Posted Under Media Podcast Previous Post 10 Friday AM Reads Next Post Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 5.29.20