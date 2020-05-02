10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Peters Blend coffee, grab a seat in some sunshine, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• We Still Don’t Know How the Coronavirus Is Killing Us (New York Magazine) see also Why the Coronavirus Is So Confusing (The Atlantic)

• The Humbling Of Exxon: Missed opportunities, Wall Street tantrums, and rising debt: How Exxon went from being an oil juggernaut to being just a mediocre company (Businessweek)

• Four functions of markets (Interfluidity)

• How Airlines Explain the Economy (The Diff)

• The Eruption Of Instagram Island (GQ)

• Amid pandemic, Wealthfront’s risk parity fund faces rough stretch: Why did a a ‘millennial’ robo use something as ‘Wall Street’ as leveraged, active management? (RIABiz)

• Kelly: 68 Bits of Unsolicited Advice (KK)

• Meet the Warren-Supporting Republican Who Could Be Put in Charge of Policing Coronavirus Bailout Funds (Vice)

• Anti-vaccine groups take dangerous online harassment into the real world (NBC)

• In March, COVID-19 wiped concerts and festivals off the calendar — and that was just the beginning. Inside music’s unprecedented crisis (Rolling Stone)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jim Chanos, famed short seller and founder Kynikos Associates. Chanos helped to expose a number of financial frauds, most famously Enron, Baldwin-United, and Drexel Burnham.

Flattening the curve globally (click for updated data)



Source: Information Is Beautiful

