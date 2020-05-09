10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Press coffee, grab a seat over there, 6 feet away, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• This version of Warren Buffett: If 2015 was the Warren Buffett legend at the top of its power and influence, what we saw this weekend is a reminder that five more years have gone by and everyone’s gotten half a decade older. (Reformed Broker)

• Instacart Wasn’t Ready to Become an Essential Service Overnight (Businessweek)

• How to Manage Your Money in Volatile Economic Times (AARP)

• In the Coronavirus Era, the Force Is Still With Jack Dorsey (Vanity Fair)

• Home Prices Are Likely to Hold Up Just Fine, Despite Coronavirus (Barron’s)

• The man feeding a remote Alaska town with a Costco card and a ship (The Hustle)

• How science fails: principle of falsifiability, theory of scientific revolutions (Aeon) see also How Science Trumps Denial (Nautilus)

• How the coronavirus undid Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Yahoo News)

• Marisol Nichols of ‘Riverdale’ Goes Undercover to Catch Child Sexual Predators (Marie Claire)

• How the Internet Created a Sports-Card Boom—and Why the Pandemic Is Fueling It (Sports Illustrated)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jim Bianco, President and Macro Strategist at Bianco Research. Bianco was the first strategist who correctly identified how QE/ZIRP would impact equity prices.



