10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Henry Cornell, founder of Cornell Capital. Previously, he was the Vice Chairman at Goldman Sachs, where he was the original architect of the firm’s Merchant Banking Division.

Coronavirus Drives 75% of Small Businesses to Seek Federal Aid



Source: Wall Street Journal

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.