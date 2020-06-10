10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning
train WFH reads:
• Covid-19 Is a Puzzle That Wall Street Can’t Solve (Wall Street Journal) see also Covid-19 Creates New Factors for Due Diligence and ESG: Positive returns correlated to company behavior could be predictive for future pandemics. (CIO)
• Joe Granville: The Original Dave Portnoy (Wealth of Common Sense)
• Why venture capital doesn’t build the things we really need (MIT Technology Review)
• How Are Americans Using Their Stimulus Payments? (United States Census Bureau)
• The Woman Who Warned of WeWork’s Downfall Tells Her Story: Joanna Strange was the first insider to speak out about the company’s shaky finances. (Businessweek)
• How one of Netflix’s biggest mistakes helped build its weird culture (Vox)
• How conservative media misinformation may have intensified the severity of the pandemic: three studies paint a picture of a media ecosystem that entertains conspiracy theories and discourages audiences from taking steps to protect themselves and others (Washington Post)
• The Sun Belt Spikes Could Be a Disaster for Trump (The Atlantic) see also The Republican Choice: How a party spent decades making itself white. (FiveThirtyEight)
• We all need a Devil to play Advocate (UnHerd)
• Bruce Springsteen’s Playlist for the Trump Era (The Atlantic)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Group, which serves financial advisors and investors through its various businesses. Carson Wealth manages 12 billion dollars for clients.
Source: FiveThirtyEight
