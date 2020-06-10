10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train WFH reads:

• Covid-19 Is a Puzzle That Wall Street Can’t Solve (Wall Street Journal) see also Covid-19 Creates New Factors for Due Diligence and ESG: Positive returns correlated to company behavior could be predictive for future pandemics. (CIO)

• Joe Granville: The Original Dave Portnoy (Wealth of Common Sense)

• Why venture capital doesn’t build the things we really need (MIT Technology Review)

• How Are Americans Using Their Stimulus Payments? (United States Census Bureau)

• The Woman Who Warned of WeWork’s Downfall Tells Her Story: Joanna Strange was the first insider to speak out about the company’s shaky finances. (Businessweek)

• How one of Netflix’s biggest mistakes helped build its weird culture (Vox)

• How conservative media misinformation may have intensified the severity of the pandemic: three studies paint a picture of a media ecosystem that entertains conspiracy theories and discourages audiences from taking steps to protect themselves and others (Washington Post)

• The Sun Belt Spikes Could Be a Disaster for Trump (The Atlantic) see also The Republican Choice: How a party spent decades making itself white. (FiveThirtyEight)

• We all need a Devil to play Advocate (UnHerd)

• Bruce Springsteen’s Playlist for the Trump Era (The Atlantic)