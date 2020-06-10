10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning
train WFH reads:
• Sports bettors may be a driving force behind the stock market surge (Axios)
• Maybe the stock market isn’t crazy (The Week) see also The nation is in crisis, but it’s not the market’s job to care. (NYT)
• Does gold belong in a retirement portfolio? (Marketwatch)
• The Secret, Absurd World of Coronavirus Mask Traders and Middlemen Trying To Get Rich Off Government Money (ProPublica)
• Mark Zuckerberg is on the wrong side of history: A fellow tech executive supplies a devastating rebuttal to Facebook friends who have drunk the Kool-Aid. (Fast Company)
• As Diners Flock to Delivery Apps, Restaurants Fear for Their Future: While the apps say they are saving them in the pandemic, many restaurateurs say the opposite. (New York Times)
• Why Would Anyone Distrust Anthony Fauci? (Scientific American)
• Camden: The City That Remade Its Police Department (Businessweek)
• Images From a Worldwide Protest Movement (The Atlantic) see also These Pictures Capture The Enormous Scale Of Protests After The Killing Of George Floyd (Buzzfeed)
• Liz Phair: The Power of Girly Sound (Another Music in a Different Kitchen)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Luke Ellis, CEO of Man Group, a global active investment manager with $104.2 billion in AUM.
There Are Always Reasons to Sell
Source: Irrelevant Investor