10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• Stock Valuations Hit a Record in ‘Everything Is Expensive’ Rally (Bloomberg)

• Defying Dire Predictions, China Is the Bubble That Never Pops (Businessweek)

• Free Trades, Jackpot Dreams Lure Small Investors to Options (Wall Street Journal)

• Looking Into The Tragedy of TVIX: Credit Suisse is getting out of the ETN business (ETF Trends)

• H-1B Visa Lockdown Will Weaken America: By turning away the world’s best talent, U.S. industrial and tech leadership might lose out to China and other nations (Bloomberg)

• Facebook advertisers hit pause (Popular Information)

• The US military is getting serious about nuclear thermal propulsion (Ars Technica)

• Google Founder Sergey Brin Has a Secret Disaster Relief Squad (Daily Beast)

• What Democrats get wrong about the 2016 election (Washington Post)

• More than 30 years after their split, Rick Rubin and the Beastie Boys (almost) open up (Washington Post)