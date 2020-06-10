10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning
train WFH reads:
• Stock Valuations Hit a Record in ‘Everything Is Expensive’ Rally (Bloomberg)
• Defying Dire Predictions, China Is the Bubble That Never Pops (Businessweek)
• Free Trades, Jackpot Dreams Lure Small Investors to Options (Wall Street Journal)
• Looking Into The Tragedy of TVIX: Credit Suisse is getting out of the ETN business (ETF Trends)
• H-1B Visa Lockdown Will Weaken America: By turning away the world’s best talent, U.S. industrial and tech leadership might lose out to China and other nations (Bloomberg)
• Facebook advertisers hit pause (Popular Information)
• The US military is getting serious about nuclear thermal propulsion (Ars Technica)
• Google Founder Sergey Brin Has a Secret Disaster Relief Squad (Daily Beast)
• What Democrats get wrong about the 2016 election (Washington Post)
• More than 30 years after their split, Rick Rubin and the Beastie Boys (almost) open up (Washington Post)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jeremy Siegel of Wharton School of Business, Wisdom Tree, and author of Stocks for the Long Run, discussing valuations and asset management under lockdown.
US Stocks Continue to Clobber Europe’s
Source: CIO