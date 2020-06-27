10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Cafe Verona coffee, grab a seat on the settee, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• How McKinsey Helps Companies Avoid Responsibility: The “best available advice” is usually what’s best for the C-suite. (Slate)
• Amazon Private Labels and Antitrust (Substack)
• Wired to Care: Does neurobiology really explain everything? (Times Literary Supplement)
• Same As It Ever Was: A few short stories about things that never change in a world that never stops changing. (Collaborative Fund)
• There Are Many Man-Made Objects. The Rape Kit Is Not One of Them. (New York Times)
• After iOS 14, there’s almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore: Why wouldn’t you buy an iPhone now that Apple has copied all of Android’s best ideas? (Input)
• The Rebel Physicist Trying to Fix Quantum Mechanics: For a century, quantum theory has been scientific orthodoxy. The Italian physicist Angelo Bassi is certain it isn’t the full story — and that he can prove it. (New York Times)
• While Statues Sleep (London Review of Books)
• Scientific Method: An Evolution of Thinking from Darwin to Dewey (New York Review of Books)
• Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Most Revolutionary Role Yet (Wall Street Journal)
The beer barometer and the reopening of America
Source: Axios