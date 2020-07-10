10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• Unemployment Expected to Reach Highest Level Since Great Depression (Wall Street Journal) see also Europe Sees Deeper Slump in New Warning on Uneven Virus Hit (Bloomberg)

• Growth’s Edge Over Value May Finally Be Nearing Its End: In investing, being correct is not enough. Being correct—yet too early—can be as bad as being wrong because of the lost opportunity cost of not being invested in what is working. (Barron’s)

• The Dying Mall’s New Lease on Life: Apartments (Bloomberg) see also With Department Stores Disappearing, Malls Could Be Next (New York Times)

• We Don’t Need Cops to Enforce Traffic Laws (Vice)

• How Portland Makes Local Food Work for Everyone (Reasons To Be Cheerful) see also But is it food? The world of cheap food and its consequences (Times Literary Supplement)

• As in mainland China, Hong Kongers now use code to evade political censorship (Quartz)

• Facebook is out of control. If it were a country it would be North Korea (The Guardian) see also Facebook Confronts Civil Rights Complaints It Put Off for Years (Bloomberg)

• How Lincoln Project anti-Trump Republicans got into his head. Spoiler alert: It was easy. With clever ads and searing social media attacks, the group has drawn notice. But what that means for the election is up in the air. (NBC)

• 2015: Alexander Hamilton’s Comeback: A new musical about the “10-Dollar Founding Father” offers lessons on how nations succeed. (Bloomberg) see also 24 Things You Might Not Have Known About Hamilton (Mental Floss)

• David Byrne and Talking Heads on ‘Burning Down the House’ (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business July Fourth holiday weekend interview with Robin King, Chief Executive Officer for the Navy SEAL Foundation, a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that provides critical support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community and its families.

The biggest companies are crushing the competition this year



Source: A Wealth of Common Sense

