10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• We are sleepwalking toward economic catastrophe: The cliff is totally visible in front of us; The future is grim if Congress doesn’t act on the economy. (Vox) see also Political Impasse Over Jobless Claims Just As They Mushroom: We are practically guaranteed to see a horrifically bad jobless claims number (Credit Writedowns)

• How the U.S. Consumer Became the Most Resilient Force in the Economy: Even with that strongly held view, I wouldn’t have predicted just how resilient the consumer would be in their willingness to keep spending. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Why Robinhood Day Traders Are Greedy When Wall Street Is Fearful: Pandemic, recession, social unrest—it’s a buying opportunity! (Businessweek) see also Robinwho? A Long Term Investor’s Guide to Order-Flow Selling (ETF Trends)

• A Great Quarter for Wall Street Comes at a Very Awkward Time: Banks profited from volatile stock and bond trading as the pandemic roiled the markets. (Businessweek)

• Hamilton Is Hot in Europe (The Debt Policy, Not the Musical): European Union leaders are jointly issuing 100w of billions of euros in debt, and to some fans of American history, it looks a lot like what Alexander Hamilton proposed in 1789 (Wall Street Journal) see also A return to Keynes and a Cold War: This year will mark a watershed in how spending and deficits are funded. (The Australian)

• Chris Wallace masterfully turned in what might have been the best TV interview ever with President Donald Trump: It was a masterful performance by an extremely prepared, quick on his feet Wallace, who did not hesitate to call out the president on a number of issues that likely will play a key role in deciding the November election. (Poynter)

• Our history is a battle against the microbes: we lost terribly before we developed vaccines to protect ourselves (Our World In Data) see also Your Ancestors Knew Death in Ways You Never Will: Science and public spending have saved us from pandemics worse than this one. (New York Times)

• Majority of Voters Say U.S. Society Is Racist as Support Grows for Black Lives Matter: Substantial shifts in views on race shows, more voters seeing racial bias as a feature of American society and support protests aimed at addressing it. (Wall Street Journal)

• Deep South supermarket Winn-Dixie takes a stand: No masks required: With stores in five states that went for Trump in the last election, Winn-Dixie clung to its ‘no face-coverings required’ policy. (Washington Post) see also Walmart Workers Are Terrified of Enforcing Mask Rules: “I asked a customer if they had a mask, and she walked by me, completely ignored me as if I did not exist. Another swore, ‘That’s f*cking bullshit, f*ck this place.’” (Daily Beast)

• Colin Jost has a new memoir — and some thoughts on the end of his SNL run: “The chapter about how many times I pooped my pants was pretty enjoyable,” Jost says. “That was cathartic.” (Washington Post)