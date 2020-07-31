Nissan Ariya

Nissan introduced a new mid-sized SUV with up to 300 miles of range called the Ariya, priced around $40,000 before rebates. Scheduled to go on sale in Japan mid-2021, and in the US and Canada later in the year. Buyers of Nissan’s electric and hybrid vehicles are still eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit and various state incentives, which depending on the state you live could help reduce the cost by up to $10,000 in the USA.

Mid-sized modern electric SUVs are a popular segment; A well appointed EV priced at $30,000 has the potential to sell in large volumes.

A little shorter than a Nissan Rogue, and about 4 inches shorter than the Tesla Model Y, its in the middle of the very popular a mid-sized truck segment. Front-wheel, and all-wheel-drive configurations, with battery configurations of 63kWh and 87kWh, meaning 215 to 300 mile range.

Battery capacity: 63 kWh/87 kWh usable (total 65 kWh/90kWh)

Level 2 charging: Up to 7.2kW

DC charging type: CCS standard up to 130kW, Chademo in Japan

Output: 160kW – 290kW (215 to 389 hp)

Torque: 221 lb-ft – 443 lb-ft

Wheelbase: 109.3 in.

Overall length: 182.9 in.

Overall width: 74.8 in.

Overall height: 65.4 in. – 65.7 (depending on roof rack)

Cargo volume (SAE or Nissan est.): 16.5 cu ft (FWD) 14.6 (e-4ORCE)

Wheel size: 19-inch or 20-inch

Towing capacity: 1,500 pounds

Nissan plans to introduce more 8 (or more) “pure EVs” by 2023. On unknown is how long it takes to charge the Ariya. Potential buyers prefer vehicles take no longer than 15-20 minutes to reach 80% of full capacity. Autonomous driving as popularized by Tesla is another target of the legacy automakers. Nissan advanced driver assistance system is called ProPilot Assist 2.0. “Designed for on-ramp to off-ramp (ramp-to-ramp) highway driving,” its a move in the direction towards Tesla’s AutoPilot. I keep coming back to how much Elon Musk and Tesla have shifted the entire automaker paradigm: “What’s interesting is that Tesla has forced the rest of the automotive industry to go along with it. Other carmakers, perhaps having learned a lesson from watching Apple and Amazon destroy competitors, have switched rather than fight. Instead of ceding the electric-vehicle market to the Silicon Valley-based interloper, they have responded aggressively to the e-threat.” The automakers don’t want to get “Amazon-ed.” Credit Musk, along with Jeff Bezos, for scaring the entire industry into the future.



