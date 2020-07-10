Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 7.10.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending July 10th, 2020.

Positives:

1. Despite terrible news flow, Markets stabilize, recover.

2. Home mortgage apps rose 5.0% w/o/w, above the expected decrease of 1.0%.

3. Jobless claims fell 99k w/o/w from 1.413M to 1.314M.

4. Job openings rose from 4.996M to 5.397M in May, above the expected 4.900M.

5. PMI Services Index came in at 47.9 for June, above the expected 46.7.