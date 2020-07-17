Succinct Summations for week ending 7.17.2020

Succinct Summations for the week ending July 17th, 2020

Positives:

1. Markets were again up on the week despite very negative news flow; 2. CPI rose 0.6% m/o/m, above expectations. 3. Housing market index stands at 72 for July, above the expected 60. 4. Import and export prices both rose 1.4% m/o/m, exceeding expectations. 5. Industrial production rose 5.3% m/o/m, above expectations.

Negatives:

1. Covid Infections, Deaths spike, leading to reversal of several state re-openings;

2. Retail sales rose 7.5% m/o/m, below previous increase.

3. Jobless claims came in at 1.300M for the week, above expectations.for June, below expectations.

4. Housing starts came in at 1.186M; Home mortgage apps fell 6.0% w/o/w, below previous increase.

5. Business inventories fell 2.3% m/o/m, below previous decrease.