10 Sunday Reads

How to Stay Safe:

• Millions track the pandemic on Johns Hopkins’s dashboard. Those who built it say some miss the real story. (Washington Post)

• How severe is the pandemic where you live? (globalepidemics)

• What Is the Real Coronavirus Death Toll in Each State? (New York Times)

• As Coronavirus Cases Spike, Some GOP Lawmakers Back Masks and Tests (Wall Street Journal)

• Why Surviving the Virus Might Come Down to Which Hospital Admits You (New York Times)

• Physical distancing, face masks, and eye protection to prevent person-to-person transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis (The Lancet)

• How the World Missed Covid-19’s Silent Spread (New York Times)

• Rising Coronavirus Cases Put Fresh Strain on Mask Supplies (Wall Street Journal)

• New York Is Ending Its Lockdown. Am I Ready to End Mine? (Vogue)

• There are many ways in which state leaders can steer people toward safer behavior, bend their Covid-19 curves downward and strengthen their economies. It’s simply a matter of paying attention to how the coronavirus spreads (Bloomberg)

• Semper Ficus: Who’s Keeping Abandoned Office Plants Alive? (New York Times)

• What Are Art Galleries For? Three artists on the future of the gallery system after Covid-19. (The Nation)

• A Virus Walks Into a Bar… As communities open up, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the indoor bar scene is uniquely suited to transmission of Covid-19. (New York Times)

• Why This Restaurant Critic Isn’t Dining Out Right Now (Eater)

• Rising religiosity as a global response to COVID-19 fear (VoxEU)

• Is the Five-Day Office Week Over? (Upshot)

• Tech’s Embrace of Remote Work Sends San Francisco Rents Plunging (Bloomberg)

Daily new confirmed cases of COVID-19



Source: Our World In Data

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures reads:

• This Is Trump’s Plague Now: The first coronavirus spike in late April can be blamed on the president’s negligence. The second spike in June is his own doing. (The Atlantic)

• Susan Rice: Why Does Trump Put Russia First? It’s exceedingly difficult to believe that no one told the president about the intelligence on Russian efforts to harm Americans in Afghanistan. (New York Times)

• Our Complacent Commander in Chief: Trump’s failure to act on the news about Russian bounties sends a message to U.S. soldiers and our Afghan allies that nobody has their back. (The Atlantic)

• Cheney takes on Trump: The move could position Liz Cheney to rise higher in leadership in a post-Trump GOP. (Politico)

• Meet the Supporters Trump Has Lost: A significant majority of people who voted for him in 2016 are planning to do so again. What is different about those who’ve had a change of heart? (New York Times)

• Russia bounty flap highlights intel breakdown under Trump: The dispute over the alleged payments to kill Americans is shining a harsh light on the president’s consumption of intelligence. (Politico)

• Hundreds of George W. Bush administration officials to back Biden: Hundreds of officials who worked for former Republican President George W. Bush are set to endorse Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden, people involved in the effort said, the latest Republican-led group coming out to oppose the re-election of Donald Trumpa (Reuters)

• Why the Mueller Investigation Failed: President Trump’s obstructions of justice were broader than those of Richard Nixon or Bill Clinton, and the special counsel’s investigation proved it. How come the report didn’t say so? (New Yorker)

• The Anti-Trump Movement Will Outlast Trump: The most important near-term question in American politics, obviously, is whether the anti-Trump coalition is powerful enough to evict him from office in November. Among the most important long-term questions in American politics, a bit less obviously, is the extent to which the anti-Trump coalition, which includes many conservatives joining people they once vigorously opposed, might continue redrawing ideological lines even after Trump is gone. (Politico)

• The Republican Choice: How a party spent decades making itself white. It wasn’t always the case that the GOP looked to suppress the franchise, and with it minority-voter turnout (FiveThirtyEight)

Daily Confirmed Covid-19 Cases, Rolling 3-day Average



Source: Our World In Data

