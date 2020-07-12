10 Sunday Reads

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:

How to Stay Safe:

Testing, Vaccine, Treatment, Medical News:

Economics, Aid and Assistance:

• How to Make Small Business Relief Programs More Effective (Businessweek)

• The Covid Surge Will Slam Southern States’ Economies (Bloomberg)

• During Covid-19 Pandemic, the Used-Car Lot Is Hot (Wall Street Journal)

• The coronavirus recession is severe, and the damage to the U.S. economy will last years (Washington Center for Equitable Growth)

• What the Coronavirus Has Done to New Development (New York Times)

We Suck at this, part I:

• How America Lost the War on Covid-19 (New York Times)

• 3 Million Cases: Coronavirus Continues To Surge Across U.S. (NPR)

• America still doesn’t have enough N95 masks (Vox)

• Officials: Rush to reopen led to spikes in cases that threaten to overwhelm hospitals in some states, officials say (Washington Post)

• Grave Shortages of Protective Gear Flare Again as Covid Cases Surge (New York Times)

• Churches Were Eager to Reopen. Now They Are a Major Source of Coronavirus Cases. (New York Times)

• Retail workers are being pulled into the latest culture war: Getting customers to wear masks (Washington Post)

• Does Cuomo Share Blame for 6,200 Virus Deaths in N.Y. Nursing Homes? (New York Times)

• The Pandemic Experts Are Not Okay: Okay Many American public-health specialists are at risk of burning out as the coronavirus surges back. (The Atlantic)

We Suck at this, part II SunBelt edition:

• ‘The growth is exponential’ — Florida and Texas report surge of coronavirus cases over Fourth of July (CNBC)

• COVID-19 data reporting by state of Florida is unreliable, raises too many questions (Palm Beach Post)

• Covid-19 Cases Jump in Sun Belt Nursing Homes Current surge that has mostly infected the young now shows signs of reaching more-vulnerable elderly https://www.wsj.com/articles/covid-19-cases-jump-in-sun-belt-nursing-homes-11594468980

• As the Virus Surged, Florida Partied. Tracking the Revelers Has Been Tough. (New York Times)

• Florida invited the nation to its reopening — then it became a new coronavirus epicenter (Washington Post)

• The Young Cut Loose in Myrtle Beach. The Virus Followed Them Home. (New York Times)

• How Two Waves of Coronavirus Cases Swept Through the Texas Panhandle (New Yorker)

Reopening:

• States mandate masks, begin to shut down again as coronavirus cases soar and hospitalizations rise (Washington Post)

• Why Israel is seeing a coronavirus spike after initially crushing the outbreak (Washington Post)

• Sweden Has Become the World’s Cautionary Tale: Its decision to carry on in the face of the pandemic has yielded a surge of deaths without sparing its economy from damage — a red flag as the United States and Britain move to lift lockdowns. (New York Times)

• What Parents Can Learn From Child Care Centers That Stayed Open During Lockdowns (NPR)

• Vigilance Had a Three-Month Shelf Life: The end of California’s coronavirus miracle holds sobering lessons. (The Atlantic)

Life After the Pandemic:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business with Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, which manages $2 billion in client assets. Miller is best known for running Legg Mason’s Capital Management Value Trust, whose after-fees returns beat the S&P 500 index for 15 consecutive years from 1991 through 2005.

Better Late than Never: As Coronavirus Cases Spike, Some GOP Lawmakers Back Masks



Source: Wall Street Journal

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures reads:

• Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban (Just Security)

• Stone Walks Free in One of the Greatest Scandals in American History (The Atlantic)

• Trump’s Presidency Is About to Enter Chapter 11: As the walls close in on him, what will Trump do? (The Bulwark) see also Trump’s Really Bad Bet: The president’s vision of America is dissolving before his eyes. (The Atlantic)

• The Trump Digital Operation Isn’t Trying to Win the Election: It’s using brute-force marketing to grow the installed user base for what comes next. (The Bulwark)

• Trump’s bluster doesn’t beat a virus, calm a restive nation (AP)

• Trump Is Selling White Grievance. The Suburbs Aren’t Buying It. (New York Times) see also Suburban voters got behind Trump’s message in 2016. Now they are walking away (Washington Post)

• A Guided Tour Into the Troubled Mind of Donald Trump: Mary Trump is a clinical psychologist and the president’s niece — and her new book peels back the layers of a dysfunctional family that shaped her uncle.(Bloomberg) See also Mary Trump’s Book Accuses the President of Embracing ‘Cheating as a Way of Life’ (New York Times)

• Mike Pence’s Plan to Save Trump—And Himself: Their fates are wholly entwined: “You get the Trump stink on you, it’s hard to get it off.” (The Atlantic)

• Trump’s attacks on mail voting are turning Republicans off absentee ballots (Washington Post)

• Voters Who Think The Economy Is The Country’s Biggest Problem Are Pretty Trumpy. That Might Not Help Him Much. (FiveThirtyEight)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business with Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, which manages $2 billion in client assets. Miller is best known for running Legg Mason’s Capital Management Value Trust, whose after-fees returns beat the S&P 500 index for 15 consecutive years from 1991 through 2005.

Meet the Supporters Trump Has Lost



Source: New York Times

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.